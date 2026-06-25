Details Revealed for THE BEAR Season 5 Original Soundtrack

The official soundtrack for the fifth and final season of The Bear will be released by FX and Hollywood Records on June 26, featuring 17 tracks of original score by composer Christian Lundberg of Bleeding Fingers Music, and produced by Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer. It will be available on all major streaming platforms beginning at 9:00 p.m. PT.

“From the beginning, The Bear has been about far more than what happens in the kitchen. It's about ambition, family, resilience and the bonds that hold people together," said Christian Lundberg. "Joining the show for its final season, my goal was to create a score that honored the emotional weight of characters navigating constant change, balancing the intensity of their journeys with quieter, more reflective themes, weaving together electronic and organic elements to mirror that push and pull. I'm deeply grateful to Chris Storer, Hans Zimmer, Russell Emanuel, and the creative teams at FX and Bleeding Fingers Music for the opportunity to help bring this story to its conclusion.”

FX’s "The Bear" Season 5 premieres Thursday, June 25. It will be available to binge-watch beginning Thursday, June 25 at 9:00p ET / 6:00p PT on Hulu in the United States, and internationally on Disney+. Alternatively, season five will run linearly on FX with the first two episodes premiering Thursday, June 25 beginning at 9:00p ET / 6:00p PT, with new episodes available Thursdays at 9:00p ET/PT through August 6.

The fifth and final season of FX’s "The Bear" picks up the morning after Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto (Abby Elliott) discover that Head Chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) has quit the food industry, leaving the restaurant to them. With no money, the threat of a sale and a torrential storm in their way, the new partners must band together with the rest of the team to achieve one last service, hoping they’ll finally earn a Michelin star. Ultimately, they learn that what makes a restaurant “perfect” might not be the food, but the people.

The half-hour series also stars Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Ricky Staffieri, Oliver Platt, Will Poulter and Jamie Lee Curtis in recurring roles.

FX’s “The Bear” was created by Christopher Storer, who serves as Executive Producer alongside Josh Senior, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, Matty Matheson, Hiro Murai and Rene Gube. Courtney Storer serves as a Culinary Producer. The series is produced by FX Productions and streams on Hulu, and Disney+ internationally.

The Bear: The Final Season Original Soundtrack Track Listing:

1. The Bear "Finale"

2. We'll Get You Another

3. Honey

4. I Don't Listen to the World

5. Caviar

6. Who Cancelled the Wagyu

7. Ruined Uniforms

8. Lots of Reservations

9. No Capacity for Goodbye

10. Guess How Much I Love You

11. Late First Turn

12. WGN in the House

13. Fire Course Two

14. Rain Service Rally

15. Carmy Quit

16. Nothing Left to Lose

17. We Got This Because of You

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