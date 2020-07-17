THE BAY Actor Erik Fellows Signs With The Green Room Management

The Green Room Management signs actor Erik Fellows, who is presently a series regular on the Amazon Prime Daytime Emmy award-winning series "The Bay." He will be starring in the new "Purgatory" show as a series regular playing the role of Bobby. The first season of the series started airing on July 9, 2020. He also has a lead role in two upcoming films, "Break Even" and "Starf*cker," due to come out in late 2020 or early 2021, with release dates pending due to the pandemic.

Erik Fellows says: "I've been in the entertainment business for a long while now. Through the hurdles in Hollywood, after many ups and downs, my career is now in high momentum. When I met Tabitha, I felt very comfortable with her. I knew right away that I wanted to be represented by her and The Green Management after displaying how she strategically wanted to work with me. I didn't think twice about it. I can just be myself; it's like family from the get-go."

"Erik is a talented artist who has a passionate and professional history that I felt would be best catered by the services of our company as he continues to grow and expand his career" says manager Tabatha Minchew.



Fellows has 50 actor IMDb credits that include studio films, independent movies, and high profile television shows such as "CSI: NY," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and is most known for his major recurring role in "Days of our Lives." His past film work includes "Bonnie and Clyde: Justified," "Rounds," "American Cowslip," the Amazon Prime hit "Texas Heart," and his dark comedy film "Jonny's Sweet Revenge," which won fourteen awards in the film festival circuit upon release worldwide. In 2019, he starred in the movie "Being Rose" in the role of Will, and also starred in the Lifetime hit movie "My Daughter's Ransom," playing the role of Frank.

Erik Fellows is also represented by talent agents J Pervis Talent Agency and Mitchell & Associates Talent and Wendy Shepherd of Studio Matrix .com for publicity and brand management.



Photo by Baker Photography

