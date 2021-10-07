THE BACHELORETTE Season 18 Contestants Announced

Michelle Young's journey to find love begins! Season 18 of THE BACHELORETTE will begin October 19.

Thirty incredible men arrive, hoping to impress Michelle with their charm, wit and dashing good looks, but before the men can attempt to woo her, they'll have to get through hosts and mentors Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams first. It may be night one, but the suitors quickly learn it's going to take more than a good limo entrance to win this Bachelorette's heart on the season premiere of "The Bachelorette," airing Tuesday, October 19 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

The 30 men who will vie for Michelle's heart are the following: Alec, 29, an engineer from North Charleston, S.C., Brandon J., 26, a traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, Ore., Brandon K., 29, a brand manager from Austin, Texas, Bryan, 31, an NFL player from Chicago, Ill., Casey, 36, an advertising creative director from Miami Beach, Fla., Chris G., 28, a motivational speaker from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, Chris S., 28, a commodities broker from West Hollywood, Calif., Clayton, 28, a medical sales rep from Columbia, Mo., Daniel, 26, a firefighter from Austin, Texas, Edward, 27, a wellness coach from Los Angeles, Calif., Garrett, 33, a tech CEO from Salt Lake City, Utah, Jack, 30, a former Army officer from Philadelphia, Pa., Jamie, 32, a biotech CEO from San Diego, Calif., Joe, 28, a real estate developer from Minneapolis, Minn., JoMarri, 26, a personal trainer from Fresno, Calif., Leroy, 27, a biomedical Ph.D. student from Dallas, Texas, LT, 38, a yoga guru from Bellevue, Wash., Martin, 29, a personal trainer from Miami, Fla., Mollique, 36, an academic administrator from San Diego, Calif., Nayte, 27, a sales executive from Austin, Texas, Olu, 27, an IT analyst from Newark, N.J., Pardeep, 30, a neuroscientist from Brooklyn, N.Y., Peter, 26, a pizzapreneur from Port St. Joe, Fla., PJ, 30, a firefighter from Houston, Texas, Rick, 32, a medical sales rep from Los Angeles, Calif., Rodney, 29, a sales rep from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Romeo, 32, a mathematician from New York City, N.Y., Ryan, 30, an environmental consultant from San Jose, Calif., Spencer, 25, a financial crimes analyst from Cleveland, Ohio, Will, 28, an academic interventionist from Grand Rapids, Mich.