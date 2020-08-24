TENET Brings in $717K in Two Days of Previews in Korea; Wide Release Threatened By Increased Distancing Guidelines

The film is set for a wide release in the country on Wednesday.

Tenet has brought in an estimated $717K in Korea across its two days of previews this weekend, Deadline reports.

The film is set for a wide release in the country on Wednesday. Pre-sales for nearly all available IMAX shows have been sold out as of last week.

However, tightened restrictions due to a rise in COVID-19 cases may threaten the cinemas. CGV lowered its seating capacity to 50%, and suspended its ticket booking service.

As of now, the social distancing guidelines in Korea are at a Level 2. If it were to be raised to Level 3, public gatherings of more than 10 people would be banned, which would close all movie theaters.

Tenet is a spy film written and directed by Christopher Nolan, who produced it with Emma Thomas. A co-production between the United Kingdom and United States, it stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

