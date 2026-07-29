TED LASSO Returns to Coach a Women's Football Team in Season 4 Trailer

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Apple TV shared a new trailer for TED LASSO Season 4, confirming that Ted Lasso is heading back to Richmond, this time to coach the club's women's soccer team rather than the men's side he previously led. The trailer, posted on TODAY's channel, sets up the coach's next chapter as he adjusts to an unfamiliar roster and a fresh set of expectations.

Jason Sudeikis stars as Ted and also serves as an executive producer on the series alongside Bill Lawrence. The show has built its run around Ted, an American football coach with no soccer background, winning over skeptics through persistent optimism. The returning cast for the new season includes Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift.

According to Apple TV, the new season will follow Ted and his players as they take on chances they never expected, framing the coaching change as his most significant test yet. The shift from the men's team to a second division women's squad marks a departure from the show's earlier seasons and puts Ted in a locker room dynamic the series has not previously explored.

TED LASSO Season 4 is set to premiere Aug. 5 on Apple TV. More details on the new trailer and cast were previously reported in TED LASSO Season 4 Trailer: Coach Returns to Guide a Women's Football Team.

More on Apple TV Recent Articles TED LASSO Season 4 Trailer: Coach Returns to Guide a Women's Football Team

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