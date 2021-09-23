TBS Renews FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE For Season 7

TBS announced TODAY that it has renewed the Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show, "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" for a seventh season.

Moving to Thursday nights beginning January 2022, "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" remains a trailblazing force in late-night, continuing to use political satire to entertain, educate, and empower viewers while keeping the government in check. "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" continues to reach nearly 2.9 million viewers per episode and currently boasts more than 502 million YouTube views. Production on season seven will begin early next year.

Additionally, TBS has renewed its first-look deal with Bee's production company, Swimsuit Competition, for the development of its own brand of entertaining, binge-worthy original content. Swimsuit Competition continues to focus on discovering new talent and giving support and exposure to their ideas.

"I'm beyond excited to be returning to TBS for a seventh season," host Samantha Bee said in a statement. "Now we have enough seasons for you to binge one every day of the week. I warned you I was tenacious."

One of TIME's 100 Most Influential People, Samantha Bee leads the charge by not only shining a light on issues of political and cultural significance through the show's reporting, but also by implementing meaningful change through charitable initiatives during times of crisis. The show brings a unique perspective on stories inside the Beltway and beyond, from sexual harassment in the media to the "boyfriend loophole," and from global warming to child marriage in the United States.