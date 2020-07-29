TAMRON HALL Listings: Week Of August 3- August 7

Following are highlights for Tamron Hall for the week of August 3, 2020. Please note: lineup is subject to change.

Monday, August 3: All new -- Incredible stories of survival, including: a Broadway set designer who spent five weeks in a coma with COVID-19 until an experimental treatment saved his life; the young star of Netflix's "Raising Dion" refusing to let brittle bone disease break her spirit; a Florida woman who beat the odds after a boating accident left her on the brink of death; a boy recovering from a one-in-a-million fall; and a man living with a undetected 30-pound tumor.

Tuesday, August 4: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who disagreed with the Georgia governor's reopening of the state. Plus, Hunger in America: Tamron explores the reality of poverty and hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tamron talks to Reverend Dr. William J. Barber, II, one of the most passionate voices in the fight for food, financial assistance, and essential service during the pandemic; baseball legend Cal Ripken Jr. on how he is pitching in to help strike out hunger; a hog farmer who is dreading her farm's future for the first time in 42 years; and a dad using food lines for the first time to feed his family. (OAD: 4/27/20)

Wednesday, August 5: Actress Lecy Goranson on the season finale of "The Conners" and actor/comedian Cedric Yarbrough on the return of "Reno 911!" Plus, the challenges of having children via surrogacy, adoption, and fertility treatments during the pandemic. (OAD: 5/4/20)

Thursday, August 6: COVID-19 Around the World: how people from other countries are getting through this global pandemic and how their experiences can help us at home. Plus, an update from a family Tamron spoke with in March who live in Wuhan, China. (OAD: 5/5/20)

Friday, August 7: Tamron celebrates Moses' first birthday! Plus, actor Dennis Quaid on his new podcast "The Dennissance." And, celebrity pastry chef & chocolatier Jacques Torres on season four of "Nailed It!" Also, actress/singer Holly Robinson Peete on The HollyRod foundation dedicated to providing care to those living with autism and Parkinson's disease. (OAD: 4/24/20)

