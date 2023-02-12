TALK Global Media Adds Noir FIND HER To European Film Market Slate for Berlinale

Thriller 'Find Her' is heading to the European Film Market at Berlinale.

Kaczmarek Digital Media Group (KDMG) has acquired worldwide distribution rights in partnership with TALK Global Media to represent the film internationally, and will be led by Terese Kohn of TALK Global Media located at the Marriott Sales Umbrella, #139.



'Find Her' is written and directed by Nick McCallum (The Staircase, Messiah, 2 Broke Girls), and stars McCallum, SAG Award Nominee Stelio Savante (What Remains, Infidel, Angry Neighbors), Anais Lilit (The Walking Dead: Red Machete, The Hyperions, Endings, Beginnings), with Richard Gunn (Clemency, Hemlock Grove, Granite Flats), and John James (My Son Hunter, Axcellerator, Dynasty).



The cast is rounded out by G. Andrew Ahrens, Rebecca Lines, Sydney Bullock, Brandon Stacy, Randal Gonzalez, Mary Drew Ahrens, and John Daniel Gates; with cinematography by Emmy award-winning director of photography Evan Zissimopulos.



Best described as Brick meets Gone Baby Gone, 'Find Her' was filmed in Louisiana and Florida. When an ex-cop arrives in a small town searching for answers to a murdered ranch owner and his missing daughter, it slowly becomes clear he has his own personal agenda to finding the truth.



'Find Her' is both written and directed by actor/filmmaker Nick McCallum, and produced by Stelio Savante, Nick McCallum, and Kelly Knox, and executive produced by G. Andrew Ahrens.



The film is currently available on streaming and cable platforms across the U.S. and will also be available on AVOD platforms TUBITV, FREEVEE (Amazon), VUDU AVOD, PLEX, and VYRE TV starting February 1st, 2023.