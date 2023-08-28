Swizz Beatz Docu-Series Coming to Hulu in November

Today, Onyx Collective announced its high-octane automotive docu-series “Drive with Swizz Beatz” will premiere on Thursday, Nov. 16, on Hulu.

All six episodes will be available to stream and feature domestic and global locations, including Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Atlanta, Japan and Saudi Arabia.

In “Drive with Swizz Beatz,” hip-hop legend and car collector Swizz Beatz and son Nasir Dean (also known as Note Mercato) visit car-loving destinations, where they’ll examine the area’s distinctive car culture and bring together two otherwise disparate car clubs over a shared love of all things automotive and an appreciation for what it’s like to beat the odds through sheer drive alone.

The series is produced by Jay Brown and Ty-Ty Smith of Ty-Ty and Jay Brown Productions, Raymond Garcia of Major TV, Emmet Dennis of Black Drive Originals, and Christian Sarabia of 51 Minds.

“Drive with Swizz Beatz” will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories.

Photo Credit: Hulu