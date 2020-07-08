Supernatural Drama TETHER In Development at Amazon Studios

A new supernatural drama Tether has been put into development at Amazon Studios.

According to Deadline, Tether centers on Madelyn Woods, the ghost of a woman tethered to the house she died in trying to find a way out to find her kidnapped husband and son and exact revenge on the people who murdered her.

Black List writers Kevin Hamedani and Travis Betz will pen the show and serve as showrunners, produced under Daniel Dae Kim's production company 3AD.

"Kevin and Travis have an incredible topical voice that uses narrative storytelling and genre to disrupt and illuminate. They have a purposeful strength in subverting expectations, showcasing unrepresented characters and worlds," said Tara Bohn of 3AD. "As in Tether, they write about average people who consider themselves good, inclusive, and even progressive, who still fall prey to their own fears and prejudices."

