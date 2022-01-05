Sundance Film Festival Cancels All In-Person Events Due to COVID-19 Surge

The Sundance Institute has announced that all in-person events for this year's film festival have been cancelled.

The Festival will begin Thursday, January 20, 2022 as planned. All eleven days of online programming will proceed, with screening schedule adjustments to account for an online only schedule. Sundance's seven satellite partners will host screenings for their local communities from January 28-30.

Single tickets will now go on sale January 13 (January 12 for the membership pre-sale) at 10 a.m. MT.

The Sundance Institute released a statement on the cancellation, stating:

"Despite the most ambitious protocols, the Omicron variant with its unexpectedly high transmissibility rates is pushing the limits of health safety, travel and other infrastructures across the country. And so, TODAY we're announcing: the Festival's in-person Utah elements will be moving online this year. While we're disappointed to not provide the full hybrid experience and gather in-person as intended, audiences this year will still experience the magic and energy of our Festival with bold new films and XR work, the discovery of new storytellers, direct encounters with artists, and an innovative globally accessible social platform and gallery space."

