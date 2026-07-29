Stavros Halkias Reveals Scooter Accident Forced Him To Postpone New Stand-Up Special

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Comedian Stavros Halkias stopped by LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS to explain why his new stand-up special had to be postponed, revealing that a scooter accident got in the way of his plans.

Halkias used the appearance to walk through the circumstances of the accident and how it disrupted THE TIMELINE for his special. The comedian's candid recounting of the mishap gave the segment its unexpected, if slightly cringe-inducing, focal point.

The delay means fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the finished special. His appearance on the late-night program allowed him to turn what could have been a straightforward setback into a comedic anecdote for viewers.

The segment offered a glimpse into the unpredictable nature of touring and taping schedules for stand-up comedians, with Halkias using the mishap as fresh material rather than simply an inconvenience.

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