Start The New Year Off Right With Food Network's New Series KITCHEN CRASH and More

Food Network is kicking the new year off with new series, episodes and seasons all January long. Start the year off with a new season of WORST COOKS IN AMERICA premiering Sunday, January 3rd at 9pm with chef Carla Hall facing off against chef Anne Burrell to see who can transform their team of kitchen disasters into culinary masters in a super-sized 90-minute premiere.

Then, at 10:30pm, companion series Worst Cooks in America: Dirty Dishes features memorable boot camp alumni, celebrity recruits including Carson Kressley and Sonja Morgan, and comedians watching along and dishing the dirt on the funniest episodes of Worst Cooks in America. Time to settle old scores in a new tournament premiering on Tuesday, January 5th at 9pm, Chopped: Grudge Match, where sixteen professional chefs, made up of Chopped judges and former champions with a grudge to settle, take their spots at the stoves in this five-episode stunt.

Each episode features some of the most brilliant stars in the game tasked with making unforgettable meals from a basket of mystery ingredients to prove they have what it takes to earn the largest cash prize awarded on Chopped - $100,000. Then, host Jeff Mauro brings all the pressure and heat of culinary competitions to the suburban streets on new series Kitchen Crash, premiering on Wednesday, January 6th at 10pm as professional chefs head to a neighborhood for an outdoor cook-off. With only 10 minutes on the clock, each chef must convince a local homeowner on the block to hand over ingredients from their kitchens and pantries in order to cook up delicious dishes in their curbside kitchens and win the competition!

Robert Irvine is back helping restaurants in need on new episodes of Restaurant: Impossible, premiering on Food Network on Thursday, January 7th at 9pm and streaming weekly on discovery+. Plus, DON'T miss premiere episodes of Beat Bobby Flay, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy's Grocery Games, KIDS BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP and Supermarket Stakeout. Also in daytime, catch new episodes of Delicious Miss Brown, Girl Meets Farm, Guy's Ranch Kitchen, THE KITCHEN and The Pioneer Woman: Home Sweet Home. Get even more entertainment with the all-new definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service discovery+ and stream what you love beginning January 4th.

Catch original series and fan-favorites on discovery+ including Bobby and GIADA IN ITALY which follows longtime friends Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis on a cinematic, culinary tour of Italy, and Cakealikes, the ultimate comedic, cake off competition which challenges experts to create life-size cakes that are the spitting image of famed celebrities with host Tregaye Fraser and judges Natalie Sideserf and Kalen Allen.