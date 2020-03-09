Stage 32 To Screen Films Affected by SXSW Cancellation

With last Friday's cancellation of the 2020 SXSW festival due to concerns of the health and safety of attendees and the Coronavirus, Stage 32 the world's largest online platform connecting and educating film, TV and digital creatives and professionals announced today it will give officially selected SXSW filmmakers the opportunity to showcase their projects on the Stage 32 platform beginning in April.

All filmmakers and content creators accepted into SXSW 2020 are welcome to submit their films for screening. Stage 32 will provide access and promote the films to its global community of over 600,000 creatives, professionals, and industry executives. Filmmakers will have a choice whether to screen privately to Stage 32's community which includes distributors, buyers and sales agents, as well as managers, agents, financiers, development execs and producers who already serve as mentors and educators for the platform, or publicly to anyone in the world wishing to view the film or short form content. There is no fee to participate.

Founded in 2011 by Richard "RB" Botto, Stage 32 works with over 500 industry professionals and executives worldwide who provide education, instruction and professional opportunities for members of the platform. Stage 32 currently has over 1,200 hours of exclusive film, television and digital craft and business education in its library. Members of the Stage 32 community use the platform daily to build their network, incubate projects, take online webinars, classes and labs, find work, cast and crew their projects and for other professional pursuits. Stage 32 members range from talent on the rise to Emmy, BAFTA and Academy Award Winners.

"As filmmakers, producers, screenwriters and actors ourselves, all of us at Stage 32 are devastated for everyone impacted by the cancellation of SXSW. Given the sad reality that the Coronavirus will likely cause more festival cancellations, we want to assure that these filmmakers and their connections get the exposure their work and efforts so richly deserve. Our goal is to not only shine a light on their incredible talent, but also to facilitate connections to sales agents, distributors, buyers, managers, agents, and other professionals who have the power to showcase their work to the largest audience possible and also make a significant and positive impact on the path of their careers," says Richard "RB" Botto, CEO of Stage 32.

Interested filmmakers can visit Stage 32's screening registration portal at www.stage32.com/screenings. Filmmakers and/or producers can submit their request to screen their project up until March 23, 2020. Stage 32 will begin screening the films for their exclusive audience in early April.

Stage 32 links entertainment industry creatives, professionals and executives globally. The platform is recognized throughout the industry as the leaders in film, TV and digital education and is the networking and education partner of organizations such as the American Film Market, the Cannes Film Festival Marche du Film and many other festivals, film commissions and film and television organizations around the world. Industry professionals, production companies and creatives use the platform's script services to vet projects, assist with budgeting, and hone their material.

Stage 32 is represented by Alta Global Media.





Related Articles View More TV Stories