St. Vincent's THE NOWHERE INN Film & Soundtrack Out Today

The Nowhere Inn is out now in theaters and everywhere movies are rented, purchased or streamed. Co-written by and co-starring St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) and Carrie Brownstein, and directed by Bill Benz (who also directed the videos from St. Vincent's current album, Daddy's Home), the IFC Films metafictional feature presents an equally funny and fractured commentary on reality, identity, and authenticity.

The film is a comedic "mockumentary" that follows the creation of a documentary surrounding St. Vincent's life as a touring rockstar. However, they soon discover unpredictable forces lurking within subject and filmmaker that threatens to derail their friendship and the project.

The Nowhere Inn's premiere was preceded by the release of the title track for the film. The Nowhere Inn original motion picture soundtrack is now released in full.

St. Vincent will perform as musical guest on the September 21 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. St. Vincent and her Down and Out Downtown band have been bringing Daddy's Home material to life alongside staples and deep cuts spanning her catalog on her rapturously received U.S. tour. Having begun September 3, the Daddy's Home tour will feature headlines at Radio City Music Hall, the Hollywood Bowl and more.

Listen to the new soundtrack here: