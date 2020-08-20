Spectrum News NY1 Honored With 6 New York Press Club Awards

Notable accolades include critical arts review, entertainment news and political coverage.

The New York Press Club virtually announced the winners of the 2020 Journalism Awards, and Spectrum News NY1 won a total of six awards.

The annual New York Press Club Journalism Awards honor excellence in journalism by writers, reporters, editors, producers, photographers and multi-media journalists. Entries were judged in 30 categories, including sub-categories for print, broadcast, and the internet.

NY1's six New York Press Club Awards are as follows:

Critical Arts Review: TV - Roma Torre, "Roma Reviews"

Entertainment News: TV - Kevin Dugan, Frank DiLella, Roma Torre, Cody Williams, Ariella Weintraub, Adam Paul Verity, Jose Duran, Thibaut Rigeot, "On Stage: Network"

Political Coverage: TV - Courtney Gross, Dan Keese, Shanel Dawson, Dan Komarinetz, Lloyd Kim, Rosa Cazares, "Out of Service: NY1 Investigation Finds Chronic Elevator Outages Plague NYCHA"

Special Event Reporting: TV - Courtney Gross, Dan Keese, Kristi Lee Neuberger, Shanel Dawson, Dan Komarinetz, Stephen Clarke, Chantal Garcia, "Homeless, Not Nameless"

Spot News: TV - Spectrum News NY1, "Midtown Helicopter Crash"

Feature Video: Online - Spectrum News NY1 Digital Photographers, "Street Level Photography"

With reporters embedded in communities across the five boroughs, Spectrum News NY1's coverage includes a robust lineup of stories, news and local weather reports, along with issues-based programming, balanced political and public affairs programming and original content.

