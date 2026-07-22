Sophie Flay Covers AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Record, Prince George & Camp Rock 3 on GMA POP NEWS

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ABC News correspondent Sophie Flay delivered the day's entertainment headlines on GMA POP NEWS, covering three stories that dominated the cultural conversation: the trailer for AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY setting a new record, Prince George marking a milestone birthday, and the release of the CAMP ROCK 3 trailer featuring the Jonas Brothers.

The AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY trailer led the segment after breaking viewership or engagement records upon its release, a distinction Flay highlighted as the top story of the day. The segment then shifted to Prince George, whose milestone birthday drew attention across news and entertainment outlets, before closing on the CAMP ROCK 3 trailer, which signals the return of the Jonas Brothers to THE FRANCHISE that helped launch their careers.

CAMP ROCK 3 marks a revival of the Disney Channel film series, with the Jonas Brothers returning to a property that was a significant part of their early rise to prominence. The trailer's release generated immediate attention, MAKING IT one of the more discussed entertainment stories covered in the Pop News block.

Flay's segment reflects the range of stories GMA POP NEWS packages into its daily entertainment roundup, moving from a Marvel franchise milestone to a royal family moment to a nostalgia-driven film announcement within a single broadcast block.

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