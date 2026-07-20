Pamela Adlon Visits GOOD MORNING AMERICA to Discuss New Season of KING OF THE HILL

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Pamela Adlon sat down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA to talk about the new season of KING OF THE HILL, the long-running animated series to which she is returning as THE VOICE of Bobby Hill. Adlon discussed what it means to step back into the role and what audiences can expect from the upcoming season of the revival.

Adlon is best known for her voice work as Bobby Hill, the earnest and comedically inclined son of Hank and Peggy Hill in the original animated series. The character became one of the show's most recognizable figures over the course of its original run, and Adlon's return signals a continuation of that work in the new season.

KING OF THE HILL is returning with a new season, and Adlon's GOOD MORNING AMERICA appearance is part of the promotional push surrounding that revival. Her conversation touched on the experience of coming back to the character and the creative energy surrounding the project's return.

The interview offers fans of the series a direct look at Adlon's perspective on reprising one of animation's most distinctive voices, with the new season of KING OF THE HILL drawing renewed attention to the franchise.

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