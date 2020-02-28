Sophia Bush Joins GOOD SAM on CBS

Deadline reports that actress Sophia Bush has joined the cast of "Good Sam," a new medical drama on CBS. She will play the titular role.

Good Sam centers on Sam (Bush), a talented yet stifled heart surgeon who embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss falls into a coma. When he awakens and wants to resume surgery, however, it falls to her to supervise this overbearing blowhard who never acknowledged her talents - and also happens to be her father.

Katie Wech wrote the pilot.

Bush is best known for her work on "One Tree Hill," and in "John Tucker Must Die."

Read the original story on Deadline.





