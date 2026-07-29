Simone Biles Says Avril Lavigne Accidentally Took Her Sunglasses at Swift's Wedding

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Simone Biles appeared on TODAY to share a lighthearted mishap from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, revealing that her sunglasses disappeared during the event. According to Biles, Avril Lavigne accidentally walked off with them, and Biles has since been reaching out in hopes of getting them returned.

Biles was among the guests invited to the high-profile wedding, and her account of the missing sunglasses added a humorous personal detail to an event that has already drawn widespread attention. She framed the story as a good-natured mix-up rather than any lasting grievance, joking about the sunglasses being 'stolen' by Lavigne in the retelling.

The appearance gave Biles a chance to offer fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the celebration from her own perspective, focusing on a small, relatable moment amid the star-studded guest list. Her comments centered specifically on tracking down the sunglasses rather than broader details of the ceremony itself.

Taylor Swift's wedding has continued to generate pop culture chatter beyond the ceremony itself, including appearances from other celebrities discussing the event. Keke Palmer recently addressed the wedding through her stand-up ALTER EGO Lady Miss Jacqueline during a set on THE TONIGHT SHOW, joking about the nuptials as part of a broader comedic routine.

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