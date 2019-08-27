Simon Pegg, J.K. Simmons to Lead MY ONLY SUNSHINE

Deadline reports that Simon Pegg and J.K. Simmons will lead a new heist comedy, "My Only Sunshine." J.T. Petty and K. Reed Petty wrote the script, and Mark Palansky will direct.

The film surrounds a passionately dysfunctional couple who orchestrate a bank robbery as an unconventional act of bloodthirsty marriage counseling. They try to make peace with the shocking mystery of their relationship throughout the violent hostage situation, discovered by a cop hostage negotiator who previously investigated a past related crime.

Pegg is best known for his work in the "Mission Impossible" franchise, and for playing engineer Montgomery "Scotty" Scott in the recent "Star Trek" films. He also co-wrote and starred in "Shaun of the Dead," "Hot Fuzz," and "The World's End."

Simmons won an Oscar for his portrayal of a massively demanding jazz instructor in the movie "Whiplash." He famously played J. Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" films, and even made a brief appearance as the character at the end of "Spider-Man: Far From Home."

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories