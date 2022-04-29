Silk Sonic, Florence + The Machine & More Announced to Perform at the Billboard Music Awards

MRC and NBC today announced that Florence + The Machine, Maxwell, Morgan Wallen, and Silk Sonic will hit the stage to perform at the "2022 Billboard Music Awards" (BBMAs).

Hosted by music mogul and global superstar Sean "DIDDY'' Combs, the evening will honor the year's top performing artists on the Billboard Charts in 62 categories across all genres of music.

The BBMAs will broadcast live coast-to-coast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC and will stream live on Peacock.

These artists join the previously announced performers Burna Boy, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Rauw Alejandro, and Red Hot Chili Peppers, as well as this year's Icon Award recipient, Mary J. Blige. More information about the BBMAs including additional performers and presenters and more will be announced in the coming weeks.

The iconic Florence + The Machine-world-renowned for their stellar live show anchored by Florence Welch's powerhouse voice-will deliver a trademark whirlwind performance.

Maxwell, who holds eight No. 1 hits on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart, will deliver a special tribute performance to a pop milestone that's sure to spark feelings of nostalgia.

Also hitting the stage is chart-topping country artist Morgan Wallen, who previously took home Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album at last year's Billboard Music Awards.

This year he is a finalist in four categories including Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album. Wallen is currently making Billboard Chart history with his album Dangerous: The Double Album, which has led the Top Country Albums chart for a record-breaking 55 weeks.

Acclaimed R&B duo Silk Sonic will make their BBMAs performance debut with a smooth yet vibrant display as they continue to impress fans and the music industry. The pair are first-time BBMA finalists in four categories including Top Duo/Group, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Song, and Top R&B Album.

For more than 30 years, the BBMAs have celebrated music's greatest achievements, honoring the hottest names in music today. Unique among music awards shows, finalists are determined by performance on the Billboard Charts. Since 1940, the Billboard Charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs, and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music.

This year's awards are based on the chart period of April 10, 2021 through March 26, 2022. "Billboard Music Awards'' finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and touring, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Luminate.

The "2022 Billboard Music Awards" is produced by MRC Live & Alternative. Robert Deaton and Sean "Diddy" Combs are executive producers.

For the latest news on the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) visit billboardmusicawards.com and billboard.com/bbma. For exclusive content and more, be sure to follow the BBMAs on social media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube) and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #BBMAs.