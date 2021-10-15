Showtime Shares First Look at PASSION PLAY: RUSSELL WESTBROOK Documentary

SHOWTIME Sports Documentary Films has released a first look at the upcoming documentary Passion Play: Russell Westbrook, an intensely personal examination of one of the most dynamic and complex figures in professional sports.

The documentary premieres tonight, Friday, October 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME and will be available across the network's on-demand and streaming platforms at premiere.

"I think people DON'T really understand who I am and a lot of that is because of what I let people see and what I DON'T let them see," says Westbrook in the first-look clip.

Executive produced by Westbrook and co-directed by Emmy® Award-winning filmmaker Gotham Chopra (Kobe Bryant's Muse, Shut Up and Dribble), and Emmy Award-winner Erik LeDrew, Passion Play features rare footage and extensive interviews with Westbrook, his family, former teammates Kevin Love and Nick Collison, and more. The documentary follows Westbrook's journey from honor roll student and secondary high school player to singular force that defies his critics. Passion Play reveals a caring and loyal family man who shares the entirety of his deeply rooted personal life, allowing viewers a chance to redefine who they think he is.

Passion Play: Russell Westbrook, which extends Showtime Networks' successful partnership with Religion of Sports, was executive produced by Religion of Sports' co-founder Chopra, Ameeth Sankaran and Donnell Beverly. Emmy Award-winner Meg Cirillo from RELIGION OF SPORTS served as producer and Religion of Sports' Rob Ford served as co-producer along with Raynard Westbrook. The film is produced by RELIGION OF SPORTS and SHOWTIME Sports®.

Watch the trailer now: