Showtime Adds Cast to New Comedy Series ENTITLED Starring Brett Gelman

Filming began this week on the eight episode comedy series in Manchester.

Aug. 18, 2022  

SHOWTIME has announced that Donald Sumpter (Game of Thrones), Brendan Patricks (Downton Abbey), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Gangs of London), Mark Quartley (Lucky Man), Jonathan Livingstone (Peacock), Charlotte Louise Arrowsmith (This is Going to Hurt), and Kelly Wenham (Merlin) have joined the cast of ENTITLED, starring and executive produced by Brett Gelman (Fleabag, Stranger Things).

Co-produced by SHOWTIME and Channel 4 in the UK, in association with All3Media International, filming began this week on the eight episode comedy series in Manchester, England. ENTITLED is created and executive produced by Matt Morgan (Mister Winner, The Mimic).

Harry Williams, Jack Williams and Sarah Hammond of Two Brothers Pictures, the producers of the Emmy® winning Fleabag and International Emmy nominee BACK TO LIFE, also executive produce. Tim Kirkby (The Pentaverate, DON'T Forget the Driver, Veep) will direct season one and executive produce as well.

ENTITLED follows Gabe (Gelman), a conniving American widower who posthumously must get to know The Beaucrofts, his British wife's eccentric estranged family, in their crumbling gothic mansion in the English countryside. As Gabe's search for closure and truth reveal a newly inherited fortune, each family member's ambition comes to a head.

Sumpter will play Quincy, the cold, hard-hearted Baron. Patricks will play Aston, the oldest child, mentally and emotionally equipped for nothing. Bennett-Warner will play Xanthe, the adopted sister - witty, acerbic and guarded.

Quarterly will play Bart, the youngest sibling, agoraphobic and child-like. Livingstone will play Neville, Gabe's self-serving lawyer and friend. Arrowsmith will play Ms. Whitby, the devoted housekeeper and keeper of secrets. Wenham will play Elizabeth, Gabe's wife, compassionate, yet living a lie.

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Paramount, owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIME®, which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and hard-hitting sports. SHOWTIME is available as a stand-alone streaming service across all major streaming devices and Showtime.com, as well as via cable, DBS, telco and streaming video providers.



