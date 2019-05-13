Sheryl Crow To Perform At The 44th Annual Gracie Awards

Today, the the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) announced that Superstore's Lauren Ash will host the 44th Annual Gracie Awards on May 21 at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles. Joining her on stage for a special night of performances is nine-time Grammy award-winner Sheryl Crow. The Gracie Awards, presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF), honors outstanding individual achievement and programming by, for and about women.

Loni Love, Melora Hardin, Nichole Bloom, Donna Lynne Champlin, and Aisha Dee are set to take the stage as presenters at this year's ceremony. Honorees slated to attend the annual event include Christina Hendricks, Leah Remini, Retta, Rachel Bloom, Toni Braxton, Craig Baumgarten, Audrey Kolina, Elizabeth Perkins, Tisha Thompson and more.

"We've seen how the power of supporting women in media can deeply affect culture and inspire a new generation of courageous trailblazers and for the past 70 years, The Alliance for Women in Media has been doing just that," said Ash. "I'm incredibly honored to be part of the Gracie Awards and to share the stage with some of the most extraordinary women of our time."

Entertainment Tonight LIVE's Cassie DiLaura will serve as the social media ambassador for the 44th Annual Gracie Awards. To follow along, tune in on @entertainmenttonight, @cassiedilaura and @allwomeninmedia to get a behind-the-scenes look leading up to and throughout the show.

In the fourth consecutive year as Executive Producer, Vicangelo Bulluck will spotlight these prolific women in the industry who continue to inspire and support others, break down barriers, and lead by example in creating opportunity for future generations.

Sponsors of The Gracies include Ford Motor Company, Crown Media Group, CNN, CBS Corporation, Discovery, Inc., NCTA - The Internet and Television Association, NPR, Premiere Networks, SiriusXM, Katz Media Group, Sun Broadcast Group, Beasley Media Group, Cox Media Group, vCreative, Entercom and Hofstra University.





Related Articles View More TV Stories