The first episode of The SHERRI Show premiered today.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

Sherri Shepherd Addresses the Strikes During Season Two Premiere of Talk Show

During the season two premiere of her talk show today, Sherri Shepherd addressed the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes and why her talk show is not affected by them.

“Here’s the thing, talk shows in general fall under a different union contract code, so we’re allowed to come back unless you’re a WGA show. The SHERRI show is not a WGA show and we have never employed WGA writers, so us coming back to work isn’t crossing the picket line.”

“As a comic, my comedic take on the headlines is my voice. I write the jokes. I’m the writer …Producers help me shape my words. That’s why we don’t have WGA writers at SHERRI.”

“My heart is breaking for all of the people that can’t work right now and I hope our industry can get this strike resolved soon.”

“I stand in solidarity with my union. One of the things that we’re fighting for is better residuals. … residuals during times that I was not working kept the lights on. My residual payments helped me care for Jeffrey when he was born at 25 weeks. So good residual payments are important to actors.”

Check your local listings to watch SHERRI HERE

In the second season of “Sherri,” Shepherd’s playful comedic style and her inimitable point-of-view will be highlighted with even more hilarious and over-the-top moments like when she “jumped” right in to a double-dutch jump roping troupe’s routine or she learned how to tackle a dummy from actor/host and former NFL star Terry Crews during the freshman season. And the show will be full of more unexpected surprises for the viewers as well as for the host like when Sherri’s best friend and executive producer Jawn Murray surprised Sherri with an appearance from the iconic Janet Jackson. 

In its first season, the show garnered an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Talk Series and also received four Daytime Emmy Nominations, including a nod for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host for Shepherd. The show is also a Bronze Telly Award Winner for its season 1 “Fun.Joy.Laughter.” digital launch campaign.

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedian, actor, and best-selling author Sherri Shepherd will continue to bring her inimitable, authentic and comedic perspective to daytime as her

warm, relatable and engaging personality continues to shine through as she offers her comedic take on the day’s entertainment news, pop culture, and trending topics with the daytime audience. As America's favorite girl next door, her comedy-driven show will feature celebrity interviews, informative experts, moments of inspiration and amazing everyday people to create an hour of entertainment escapism.

Taped live in New York City in front of a live studio audience, “Sherri” is produced and distributed by Debmar-Mercury and has been cleared in 98% of the U.S. Fernita Wynn serves as executive producer and showrunner. Shepherd and her producing partner Jawn Murray are both executive producers for “Sherri.” Joelle Dawson-Calia is also an executive producer, with Siobhan Schanda and Dan Fitzpatrick as co-executive producers. 

FOX Television Stations renewed “Sherri,” the No. 1 new nationally syndicated daytime talker from Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury, for two years through the 2024-25 season. As the show enters its sophomore season in 2023-24, Sherri continues to be cleared in 98 percent of the U.S., including on other leading broadcast groups such as Sinclair, Nexstar and Cox. The weekday talk show originates from New York's Chelsea Studios in front of a live studio audience.

Video credit to: SHERRI/Debmar-Mercury
Photo by Andrew Werner



