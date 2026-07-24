Shania Twain at 60 Reveals Her Preshow Rituals and Diet Secrets

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Shania Twain sat down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA to pull back the curtain on the daily habits and routines that keep her performing at a high level at age 60. The conversation covered her preshow ritual, the dietary choices she makes to sustain her energy, and the broader discipline behind staying at the top of her career in music.

Twain is one of the best-selling music artists of her generation, with a career spanning decades in country and pop. Her appearance on GOOD MORNING AMERICA focused specifically on the personal practices she relies on to maintain her stamina and readiness as a performer, offering a candid look at the work that goes into sustaining a long career at that level.

The discussion around diet and preshow preparation gave viewers a concrete look at how Twain approaches her craft beyond the stage itself. Rather than speaking in broad terms, she addressed the specific routines she follows, framing her longevity as a matter of deliberate habit rather than circumstance.

The GOOD MORNING AMERICA interview adds to a recent run of high-profile conversations the program has hosted with major entertainment figures, including appearances tied to current projects across music, television, and film.

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