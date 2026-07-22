Jimmy Kimmel Visits GOOD MORNING AMERICA to Discuss WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE

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Jimmy Kimmel sat down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA to offer a behind-the-scenes look at the return of WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE, the Emmy-winning game show coming back with a format built around celebrity duos competing for charitable causes.

Kimmel took the GMA team inside the production, giving viewers a closer look at how the revived series operates and what distinguishes this iteration from earlier versions of the long-running format. The celebrity duo structure places pairs of well-known figures at the center of the competition, with the winnings directed toward charity rather than personal gain.

The return of WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE with a celebrity charity format marks a notable shift from the show's original structure, which centered on individual contestants working toward the top prize. The new version channels the competitive stakes of the original while redirecting the potential payout toward charitable organizations, a model that has become increasingly common in primetime game show revivals.

Kimmel's appearance on GMA focused on the mechanics and atmosphere of the production, with his behind-the-scenes access providing context for what audiences can expect when the series airs.

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