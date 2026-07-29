Seth Meyers Surprises His Own Monologue Writers With a Surprise Inspection

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Seth Meyers turned the spotlight on his own staff in a new segment from LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, conducting what the show calls a surprise inspection of his monologue writers to check on the quality of their jokes. Rather than sitting across from a celebrity guest, Meyers stepped into the writers room to put his team ON THE SPOT in front of cameras.

The bit is built around Meyers reviewing his writers' work in real time, a format that flips the usual late-night dynamic by making the behind-the-scenes joke-writing process itself the source of comedy. It gives viewers a rare glimpse at the mechanics behind the show's nightly monologue, with Meyers taking on the role of inspector rather than performer.

The segment airs as part of LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS' regular weeknight broadcast on NBC at 12:35 ET/11:35c, with episodes also available to stream on Peacock.

The inspection format joins the show's mix of topical monologue jokes and recurring sketches, offering audiences a behind-the-curtain look that departs from the standard sit-down interview segments the program is best known for.

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