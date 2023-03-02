Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Serial Killer Richard Cottingham Admits to New Murder in A&E's THE KILLER CONFESSIONS Series

"The Torso Killer Confessions” is premiering Thursday, March 9 and Friday, March 10 at 9pm ET/PT.

Mar. 02, 2023  

Tri-state area serial killer Richard Cottingham admits to a previously unsolved murder in the new A&E special "The Torso Killer Confessions" premiering Thursday, March 9 and Friday, March 10 at 9pm ET/PT.

Through a decades long relationship with the killer, Detective Robert Anzilotti has obtained a new confession from Cottingham for the murder of Mary Ann Della Sala, whose death in January 1967 was never solved. Not shared until now, the death of Della Sala is one of the oldest cold cases ever closed and the earliest confirmed killing by Cottingham.

In addition to the new confession, the series features in-depth interviews with Anzilotti, never-before-heard audio tapes of the men's conversations, intimate exclusive footage, and multiple confessions from Cottingham regarding his recent headline-making killings never heard on tape. The special goes behind the scenes, exploring the relationship between the two men, and offers a rare look into an unrelenting journey for the truth against the odds.

"Through our partnership with Detective Anzilotti and hours of exclusive tapes and footage, 'The Torso Killer Confessions' is a prime example of A&E's ability to continually lead within the true crime genre with bold and powerful storytelling," said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming for A&E. "We are proud to share these stories of long-awaited justice and bring to light new details about a case many thought they knew."

From the late 1960s until his arrest in 1980, Richard Cottingham, also known as the "Torso Killer," was one of America's most prolific serial killers who viciously murdered young women in the New York City and New Jersey area. While convicted and serving five life sentences for some of his crimes, Cottingham was suspected to be linked to at least a dozen other cold case murders and has claimed to have killed over 100 women.

"The Torso Killer Confessions" follows detective Robert Anzilotti on his quest to find answers for several of these cases through decades of conversations with Cottingham. While unable to share his findings with the public until 2021, Anzilotti spent years forming a relationship with the serial killer, coaxing information out of him that resulted in seven additional confessions.

Never heard until now, the series features tapes of these interrogations and confessions. Further bringing the story to light, the special features exclusive footage of Anzilotti and Cottingham, never-before-seen photos, and interviews with those closest to the cases including law enforcement and friends and family of several victims.

"The Torso Killer Confessions" is produced by Cineflix Productions in association with A&E Network. Jacqueline Bynon, Robert Anzilotti, J.C. Mills, and Sherri Rufh serve as executive producers. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant, Brad Abramson, and Maitee Cueva.

Watch the clip here:



