Sepideh Moafi Joins Cast of THE L WORD: GENERATION Q

Sepideh Moafi has joined the highly anticipated THE L WORD: GENERATION Q as a series regular which will premiere this fall on Showtime. In addition, sje will soon be seen reprising her role as Loretta in critically acclaimed series "The Deuce," created by "The Wire's" David Simon and George Pelecanos. The series will return for its third and final season on September 9th.

Previously, Sepideh appeared as Alexis Simmons in the second season of USA's "Falling Water" as well as the savvy television producer Megan Byrd on ABC's "Notorious." She has guest starred on "Nurse Jackie," "The Blacklist," and "Limitless" and can also be seen opposite Dash Mihok in Santiago Rizzo's Quest, which debuted at Sundance this year. Quest tells the true story of Tim Moellering, a middle school teacher and football coach, who forms a bond with troubled 12-year-old Mills.

In addition to her on-screen performances, Sepideh has graced stages all over the world. Most recently she starred in Marisa Michelson and Jason Grote's One Thousand Nights and One Day at ART/NY Mezzanine Theater. Other stage roles include Rosalind in As You Like It and Juliet in Romeo & Juliet. She has also performed in recitals in concerts at the Kennedy Center and Davis Symphony Hall.

She is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Principal Entertainment LA.





