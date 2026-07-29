Sepideh Moafi Discusses Playing Dr. Al-Hashimi on THE PITT

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Sepideh Moafi appeared on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss her role as Dr. Al-Hashimi on the critically acclaimed medical drama THE PITT, offering viewers a glimpse into her experience on the buzzed-about series.

The conversation centered on Moafi's approach to playing a doctor within the high-stakes hospital setting that has helped define THE PITT's critical reception. Moafi spoke to the demands of embodying a character grounded in the show's intense, procedural world, giving audiences insight into how she prepared for the part.

THE PITT has drawn attention for its realistic depiction of emergency medicine, and Moafi's appearance gave her the opportunity to speak directly about what drew her to the project and how the role has resonated with viewers.

The interview kept its focus on Moafi's work on the series, highlighting her perspective as a cast member of a show that has become a significant talking point in the current television landscape.

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