Sebastian Maniscalco to Host the 2019 MTV VMAs

MTV today announced comedian, actor and best-selling author Sebastian Maniscalco will host the 2019 "VMAs" live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Monday, August 26th. Music's biggest stars and fans will celebrate the year's most iconic videos with electrifying performances, viral moments and a new, first-of-its-kind immersive fan experience.

"We're thrilled to have the incredibly talented Sebastian Maniscalco as this year's VMA host," said Bruce Gillmer, 'MTV VMAs' executive producer, global head of music and talent, Viacom and co-brand head, MTV International. "Sebastian is on FIRE right now and his comedic spin on relatable topics will make this year's show truly unforgettable."

From his early days performing at open mics to a historic sold out run at Madison Square Garden, Maniscalco has earned his place as one of the top comics in the world. He was the 2018 Billboard "Comedian of the Year" and was included on Forbes' 2017 and 2018 list of "The World's Highest Paid Comedians." In 2018, he published his best-selling memoir Stay Hungry , followed by the successful "Stay Hungry" tour, with five sold-out shows at New York's iconic Radio City Music Hall, which is now streaming on Netflix. Additionally, he has appeared in numerous films, including the Oscar-winning "Green Book." He can next be seen in Martin Scorsese's highly anticipated "The Irishman" with Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. Maniscalco is touring throughout 2019 with tickets to his North American "You Bother Me" tour on sale now.

Official sponsors of the 2019 "MTV Video Music Awards" include EXTRA™ Refreshers, PEPSI®, Taco Bell®, and the 2020 Toyota Corolla.





