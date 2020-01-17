Season Finale of PARTY OF FIVE to Air as Special 90-Minute Episode on March 4

Freeform's critically acclaimed new series "Party of Five" will have a special 90-minute season finale on WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, at 8:30 p.m. EST/PST.

From Sony Pictures Television, "Party of Five" follows the five Acosta children as they navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported back to Mexico. In a new iteration by original series creators Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser, this beloved story of a young family bound by adversity will be retold through the lens of current-day themes and cultural conversations.

"Party of Five" stars Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado and Elle Paris Legaspi.

"Party of Five" is created by Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser, who also serve as executive producers and writers. Rodrigo Garcia also serves as executive producer. Michal Zebede serves as co-executive producer and writer.

Watch a preview here:





Related Articles View More TV Stories