Season Finale Of WHISTLEBLOWER Is #1 Broadcast With Viewers At 8pm

The season finale of WHISTLEBLOWER was Friday's #1 broadcast with viewers at 8:00 PM, according to Nielsen live plus same day ratings for Friday, June 28.

The broadcast delivered 3.33 million viewers and a 0.6/03 with adults 25-54. WHISTLEBLOWER was up +20% with adults 25-54 (0.5/02) when compared to the prior week.

Friday's broadcast featured host Alex Ferrer's investigation into the journey of whistleblower Bunnatine "Bunny" Greenhouse, who once held the top civilian post at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, responsible for approving outside contracting. Greenhouse spoke out about a $7 billion contract to help rebuild Iraq's oil infrastructure in the wake of the U.S. invasion of that country. Greenhouse felt that the contract, which was awarded to KBR, a subsidiary of the oil services company Halliburton, was uncompetitive and overly generous in budget and duration. Greenhouse says that, because of her opposition to the contract, she was retaliated against and demoted, and ultimately, in an act of physical intimidation, someone rigged a tripwire in her office, causing her to suffer a serious accident. Refusing to let the "good ol' boys" club get away with their violations, she filed a federal whistleblower lawsuit.

In a second story, Ferrer examined the case against a pharmaceutical company that illegally marketed addictive opioids for treatments not approved by the Federal Drug Administration, resulting in serious danger to patients - allegedly including a number of fatalities.

WHISTLEBLOWER is produced by CBS News. Alex Ferrer is the host. Susan Zirinsky is the senior executive producer. Anthony Batson, Alex Ferrer and Ted Eccles are the executive producers. Peter Bull is the senior producer. Alicia Tejada is the senior coordinating producer. Lincoln Farr, Ruth Reiss are the producers. Rashida Johnson and Eneida DelValle are the field producers. Marcus Balsam, James Taylor, Greg Socher, Maria Barrow, Pascal Akesson and Libby Fabricatore are the editors.





