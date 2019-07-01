Season 6 Of THE BLACKLIST Is Heading To Blu-Ray and DVD

Following the startling revelation that Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader) isn't who he says he is, Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) is torn between the relationship she's developed with the man assumed to be her father and her desire to get to the bottom of years of secrets and lies. Meanwhile, Red leads Liz and the FBI to the most strange and dangerous criminals yet, growing his empire and eliminating rivals in the process. All throughout, Liz and Red engage in an uneasy cat-and-mouse game in which lines will be crossed and the truth will be revealed. Own it on Blu-Ray and DVD August 13.



BLU-RAY EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURE

Dark Figures: Secrets and Deceptions

BLU-RAY AND DVD BONUS FEATURES

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Gag Reel

Behind The Blacklist: Season 6

Cast and Crew Episode Commentaries

CREDITS

Executive Producers: John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis, John Fox, James Spader, Lukas Reiter, J.R. Orci, Carla Kettner, Laura A. Benson

Cast: James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Mozhan Marnò, Hisham Tawfiq, Harry Lennix

Created by: Jon Bokenkamp



RUN TIME

Approximately 943 minutes

