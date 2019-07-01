Season 6 Of THE BLACKLIST Is Heading To Blu-Ray and DVD
Following the startling revelation that Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader) isn't who he says he is, Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) is torn between the relationship she's developed with the man assumed to be her father and her desire to get to the bottom of years of secrets and lies. Meanwhile, Red leads Liz and the FBI to the most strange and dangerous criminals yet, growing his empire and eliminating rivals in the process. All throughout, Liz and Red engage in an uneasy cat-and-mouse game in which lines will be crossed and the truth will be revealed. Own it on Blu-Ray and DVD August 13.
BLU-RAY EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURE
- Dark Figures: Secrets and Deceptions
BLU-RAY AND DVD BONUS FEATURES
- Deleted and Extended Scenes
- Gag Reel
- Behind The Blacklist: Season 6
- Cast and Crew Episode Commentaries
CREDITS
Executive Producers: John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis, John Fox, James Spader, Lukas Reiter, J.R. Orci, Carla Kettner, Laura A. Benson
Cast: James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Mozhan Marnò, Hisham Tawfiq, Harry Lennix
Created by: Jon Bokenkamp
RUN TIME
Approximately 943 minutes
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment (SPHE) is a Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) company. SPE is a subsidiary of Sony Entertainment Inc., which is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. SPE's Motion Picture Group includes film labels Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visithttp://www.sonypictures.com