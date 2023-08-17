Scoop: TMZ INVESTIGATES: GILGO BEACH SERIAL MURDERS: MISSED WARNING SIGNS on FOX - Sunday, August 20, 2023

1
LOVE AFTER LOCKUP to Return to WE tv For New Season In September
Love After Lockup follows seven new couples including five fan favorites from Love During Lockup as they discover more love, new doubts and encounter unforeseen obstacles in their relationships. Our couples are as vulnerable and raw as ever sharing their journey as they continue to find true love beyond prison walls. Watch the video teaser!
Video: Watch the DISENCHANTMENT PART 5 Trailer
The series features the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson (“Bean”), Eric Andre (“Luci”) and Nat Faxon (“Elfo”) along with John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Noel Fielding, Meredith Hagner, David Herman, Sharon Horgan, Maurice LaMarche, Lucy Montgomery and Billy West. Watch the video trailer now!
Jonathan Demme's Talking Heads Concert Film to Screen in IMAX
After 40 years, Jonathan Demme's seminal Talking Heads concert film STOP MAKING SENSE returns to theaters with a TIFF World Premiere and Global IMAX Live event on September 11, then exclusively in IMAX on September 22 and in theaters everywhere on September 29, in a pristine new 4K restoration.
