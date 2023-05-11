Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, May 16, 2023

9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Tuesday, May 16 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

MAMMA MIA! 3 Is in Its 'Earliest Stages' With Meryl Streep & Cher Eyed to Return; Possible Return to Broadway in 2025Owen is conflicted when his brother Robert (guest star CHAD Lowe) asks him for help; Judd and Grace face a family crisis; As T.K. and Carlos prepare for their wedding day tragedy strikes in the all-new "Best of Men" / "In Sickness and In Health" 4th season finale episodes of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Tuesday, May 16 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Watch the new video clip here:



