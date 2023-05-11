Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
HEELS Season Two Debuts in July on STARZ
'Heels' is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals, Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Ludwig), are at war over their late father’s legacy.
Catherine O’Hara to Return For BEETLEJUICE Sequel; Monica Bellucci Joins
Catherine O'Hara will return to the role of Delia Deetz for the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel, which is now being filming London. Monica Bellucci has also joined the film, playing Beetlejuice's wife. Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, and Justin Theroux will also appear in the new film.