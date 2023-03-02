Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THAT'S MY JAM on NBC - Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Celebrity guests Jason Derulo, Nicole Sherzinger, Kelsea Ballerini and Julia Michaels compete in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances, including Air Guitar, Launch the Mic and new game DON'T Fear the Speaker.

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, "That's My Jam" is an hourlong music and comedy variety game show that draws inspiration from the most popular "Tonight Show" games. Each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances. Signature games to be played include Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, DON'T Drop the Beat, Perfect Mash-Up, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Slay It, DON'T Spray It and many more.

For the Dec. 5 holiday special, "Saturday Night Live" fan-favorite cast members Fred Armisen, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer and Melissa Villaseñor compete for charity in a night of festive music-based games, performances and musical impressions. Celebrate the season with joyful performances and holiday versions of new and beloved games inspired by "The Tonight Show."

