Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STARS ON MARS on FOX - Monday, June 26, 2023

Tensions are high amongst the nine remaining contestants, as the pressure of being away FROM
Earth begins to take a toll. When the celebronauts learn a strange lifeform has been detected on “Mars,” William Shatner FROM
Mission Control tasks them with a mission which will test their perseverance and force two celebronauts back to Earth in a special double elimination episode.
Watch as the stars are sent on a deployment mission in the all-new “Life on Mars?” episode of STARS ON MARS
airing Monday, June 26 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
This summer, adventurous celebrities prepare for take-off to the red planet, where they will live, eat, sleep, strategize and bond with each other in the same space station. During their stay, they will be faced with authentic conditions that simulate life on Mars, and they must use their brains and brawn – or maybe just their stellar social skills – to outlast the competition and claim the title of “brightest star in the galaxy.” Receiving interstellar assignments FROM LEGENDARY
actor and Star Trek icon William Shatner, who serves as Mission Control, the celebrities will compete in missions and will vote to eliminate one of their crewmates each week, sending them back to Earth. Cue the intergalactic alliances and rivalries. STARS ON MARS
will send these famous rookie “celebronauts” where no one has gone before and reveal who has what it takes to survive life on “Mars.”
The 12 stars are Lance Armstrong, Natasha Leggero, Marshawn Lynch, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Adam Rippon, Ronda Rousey, Tom Schwartz, Richard Sherman, Tinashe, Porsha Williams, Tallulah Willis and Ariel Winter.
Stars on Mars is produced by Eureka Productions, a Fremantle company. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and Eden Gaha serve as executive producers, along with Charles Wachter, serving as executive producer and showrunner.
Stars on Mars is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions. Fremantle has international distribution rights to the STARS ON MARS
format.