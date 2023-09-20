Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NAME THAT TUNE on FOX - Tuesday, September 26, 2023

John Salley vs. Adam Rippon and Rashad Jennings vs. Todd Gurley
Tonight’s star-studded show features ALL AMERICAN
sporting greats. Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski hosts, and Grammy Award-winning producer Randy Jackson serves as band leader.
Former Professional Basketball Player John Salley, playing for PETA vs. Olympic Medalist/Entertainer Adam Rippon, playing for Pups without Borders and Former Professional Football Player Rashad Jennings, playing for The Rashad Jennings Foundation vs. Former Professional Football Player Todd Gurley, playing for M.A.D.E Sports Foundation.
Each one-hour episode of NAME THAT TUNE
is comprised of two stand-alone half-hour contests, each pitting two players against each other, as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band. The contests feature a rotating variety of games FROM
the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round.
The competition is on fire as these two NFL stars go for a touchdown and the chance of a big money win for their charity.
The player with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the final Golden Medley round, for a chance to win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize in the all-new “Sport Star Showdown” episode of NAME THAT TUNE
airing Tuesday, September 26 (8:00 - 9:02 ET/PT) on FOX.