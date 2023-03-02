Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GRAND CREW on NBC - Friday, March 10, 2023

Noah tries to find a new normal with Simone. Anthony realizes he doesn't have a poker face. Sherm starts a risky new business. And there's wine.From Phil Augusta Jackson (writer, producer and director, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine") and Dan Goor (creator, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine") comes the second season of "Grand Crew," the hangout comedy about friendship and wine.Noah, Nicky, Sherm, Anthony, Wyatt and Fay continue navigating the ups and downs of life and love while finding humor in it all, always leaning on each other along the way. They unpack it all at their favorite wine bar because everything is way more fun when you're with your crew.The cast includes Echo Kellum, Nicole Byer, Aaron Jennings, Justin Cunningham, Carl Tart and Grasie Mercedes."Grand Crew" is executive produced by Phil Augusta Jackson and Dan Goor. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.Watch a video clip here: