Scenic Eclipse to Host Media Ship Tours in NYC, Baltimore & Miami Oct. 2026

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Scenic Group will open the doors of SCENIC ECLIPSE to members of the media for a series of ship tours across three US ports this October. The tours, coordinated on behalf of Scenic Group and led by Alexa Lazerow, Head of Public Relations for the US and LATAM, will give journalists and content creators access to the vessel described as The World's First Discovery Yacht. Stops are scheduled for New York City on October 5, 2026, Baltimore on October 7, 2026, and Miami on October 13, 2026, with advance RSVP required due to limited space.

Designed to showcase Scenic Eclipse's ultra-luxury, all-inclusive Discovery Yacht experience, the tours will offer journalists and content creators the opportunity to explore the ship's spacious suites, expansive Senses Spa, world-class dining, and state-of-the-art expedition technology while connecting with members of the Scenic Group team.

Scenic Eclipse combines sophisticated yacht design with advanced discovery capabilities, including two helicopters, a custom-built submarine, Zodiacs and an expert-led expedition program, redefining the future of immersive luxury travel at sea.

Media Ship Tour Schedule

New York City

October 5, 2026

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Register here

Baltimore

October 7, 2026

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Register here

Miami

October 13, 2026

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Register here

Space is limited, and advance RSVP is required.

During the tours, attendees will be able to view the ship's suites, the Senses Spa, dining venues and onboard expedition technology, including two helicopters, a custom-built submarine and Zodiacs, while meeting members of the Scenic Group team. Photos and video will be permitted, though interview requests for publication must be arranged in advance. Additional boarding details and confirmations are expected to be issued closer to each tour date.

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