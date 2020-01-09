Satoshi Kon's TOKYO GODFATHERS Comes to Theaters Nationwide on March 9 and 11

GKIDS, the acclaimed distributor of multiple Academy Award®-nominated animated features, and Fathom Events announced today that "Tokyo Godfathers," the critically-acclaimed animated feature from director Satoshi Kon ("Perfect Blue," "Paprika"), will return to theaters in a new 4K restoration this March. GKIDS previously re-released a remastered version of Satoshi Kon's groundbreaking psychological thriller "Perfect Blue" in 2018 in partnership with Fathom Events. ASIFA-Hollywood recently announced that Kon would posthumously receive the Winsor McCay Award, the organization's award for lifetime achievement in animation, at their upcoming 2020 Annie Awards ceremony, and a new stage play based on "Tokyo Godfathers" has just been announced by the New National Theatre, Tokyo, to be performed during the theater's 2020-21 season.

Beginning on Friday, January 31 tickets for "Tokyo Godfathers" will be available at www.FathomEvents.com, www.TokyoGodfathersMovie.com and participating theater box offices.

GKIDS and Fathom Events will present "Tokyo Godfathers" in select movie theaters across the U.S. on Monday, March 9 at 7:00 p.m. (local time, English-language subtitled) and Wednesday, March 11 at 7:00 p.m. (local time, English-language dubbed). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

In modern-day Tokyo, three homeless people's lives are changed forever when they discover a baby girl at a garbage dump on Christmas Eve. As the New Year fast approaches, these three forgotten members of society band together to solve the mystery of the abandoned child and the fate of her parents. Along the way, encounters with seemingly unrelated events and people force them to confront their own haunted pasts, as they learn to face their future, together.

"We are pleased to partner with GKIDS to bring this wonderful re-release to American cinemas," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. "Anime fans nationwide will once again be able to enjoy the brilliant work of Satoshi Kon in their local theaters among likeminded audiences."I





