Sam Neill, Star of JURASSIC PARK and PEAKY BLINDERS, Dies at 78

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Sam Neill, the actor best known to audiences for his work in the JURASSIC PARK film franchise and the television series PEAKY BLINDERS, died on Monday at the age of 78. The news was confirmed through his official social media account in a statement released early Monday morning.

The statement described a peaceful passing: "Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life." The family added that while the loss was sudden and unexpected, they found some comfort in the fact that Neill had remained cancer free at the time of his death.

Neill built a career spanning decades across film and television, earning widespread recognition through his role in the JURASSIC PARK series and later through his work on the acclaimed British crime drama PEAKY BLINDERS. His death marks the loss of one of the more recognizable character actors of his generation.

BroadwayWorld extends its condolences to Neill's family and loved ones. For coverage of another recent loss in the entertainment community, see BroadwayWorld's report on the passing of veteran stage and screen actor Peter Van Norden.