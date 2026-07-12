LIONESS Clip: Cruz and Josie's Intimate Moment Gets Interrupted in Season 2

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A scene from Season 2, Episode 7 of LIONESS captures a charged moment between Cruz, played by Laylsa De Oliviera, and Josie, played by Genesis Rodriquez, as the two come close to sharing an intimate moment before the rest of the team unexpectedly arrives and cuts the scene short. The clip was posted to the Paramount YouTube channel.

LIONESS is a drama series streaming on Paramount+. The show follows an undercover operative embedded within a mission that tests the boundaries of loyalty, identity, and survival. Season 2 continues to develop the relationships and tensions among the team at the center of the series.

The clip draws attention to one of the more personal storylines running through the second season, focusing on the dynamic between Cruz and Josie as it evolves amid the pressures of their work. The interruption by their teammates adds a layer of tension to what had been a quieter, more private moment between the two characters.

Paramount has posted several clips from its streaming library in recent weeks, including scenes from BROAD CITY and footage tied to other Paramount+ originals. LIONESS Season 2 is currently available to stream in full on the platform.