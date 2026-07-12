Matt Damon Discusses Iconic Movie Lines, Artists Equity, and Water.org on TODAY

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TODAY posted the second installment of its Sunday Sitdown series featuring Matt Damon, recorded in New York City with host Willie Geist. The conversation covers several topics central to Damon's career and public work, including the movie lines fans most often recite back to him.

Among the films discussed is GOOD WILL HUNTING, which remains one of the most frequently referenced titles in Damon's filmography when it comes to audience-quoted dialogue. The interview gives Damon a chance to reflect on how certain lines from his body of work have taken on a life of their own in popular culture.

The conversation also turns to Artists Equity, the production company Damon founded with longtime collaborator Ben Affleck, which the two have described as an effort to restructure how films are financed and how talent participates in a project's success. Damon additionally discusses Water.org, the nonprofit he co-founded that works to expand access to safe water and sanitation in communities around the world.

The segment is Part Two of a multi-part Sunday Sitdown feature, with the full interview available on the TODAY YouTube channel.