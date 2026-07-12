Dave Matthews Reveals Bill Hader's Advice on Playing Ozzy Osbourne on SNL

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





A new clip from LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers features musician Dave Matthews recounting the advice he received from comedian Bill Hader on how to portray rock legend Ozzy Osbourne during his appearance on Saturday Night Live. The segment, posted to the show's YouTube channel, offers a candid look at the preparation that went into Matthews taking on one of rock's most recognizable figures.

Matthews, best known as the frontman of the Dave Matthews Band, discussed the challenge of embodying Osbourne's distinctive persona and speech patterns, crediting Hader, a former SNL cast member widely regarded for his character work, with helping him find his footing in the role. The conversation touches on the particular demands of live sketch comedy and the pressure of portraying a real, iconic figure in front of a national audience.

LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers airs on NBC and regularly features interviews, comedy segments, and behind-the-scenes conversations with musicians, actors, and public figures. The clip adds to a long tradition of the program drawing out personal anecdotes from guests about their experiences in live television and performance.