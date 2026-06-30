S.W.A.T. EXILES Spin-off Series Coming to STARZ

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STARZ has acquired “S.W.A.T. Exiles,” the spin-off of the hit series “S.W.A.T.,” starring and executive-produced by Shemar Moore (“Criminal Minds,” “The Young and the Restless”). The new crime drama is set to premiere on Friday, September 25, exclusively on STARZ. New episodes will stream weekly on Fridays only on the STARZ app and across all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

In the new series, Moore reprises his role as Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T.) Division. After stepping away from leading the 20-David Squad, Hondo is pulled back into action to lead a last-chance experimental S.W.A.T. unit made up of untested and unpredictable young recruits. Bridging a generational divide, Hondo must navigate clashing personalities and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city and saving the program that made him who he is.

“S.W.A.T. Exiles” also stars Ronen Rubenstein (“9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Dead of Summer”) as Jude, Freddy Miyares (“When They See Us,” “The L Word: Generation Q”) as Ethan, Zyra Gorecki (“La Brea”) as Cassidy, Adain Bradley (“Industry,” “All American”) as Malik, and Lucy Barrett (Deep Water, “Charmed”) as Sammy.

“S.W.A.T. Exiles” was commissioned by Sony Pictures Television. Jason Ning (“Lucifer,” “Mrs. Davis”) serves as series showrunner and executive producer, alongside Neal H. Moritz (The Fast & The Furious franchise, “S.W.A.T.”), Pavun Shetty (“The Boys,” “S.W.A.T.”), Shemar Moore (“S.W.A.T.”), James Scura (“S.W.A.T.”), and Jon Cowan (“Alert: MPU,” “Suits,” “Private Practice”).

Photo credit: STARZ

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