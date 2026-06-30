OBSESSION Movie Now Available to Watch at Home

Amid its ongoing theatrical run, Obsession has made its home debut exclusively on digital platforms starting June 30, 2026, and on 4K UHD combo pack, Blu-ray and DVD on July 14, 2026, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Take a look at the behind-the-scenes content below.

After breaking the mysterious “One Wish Willow” to win his crush’s heart, a hopeless romantic finds himself getting exactly what he asked for but soon discovers that some desires come at a dark, sinister price.

The critically acclaimed breakout from Focus Features and rising horror auteur Curry Barker is led by Michael Johnston (Slash, Endangered Species) and Inde Navarrette (“Superman & Lois,” Wander Darkly). The film has become a cultural phenomenon, breaking box office records for Focus Features.

Obsession, executive produced by Jason Blum (Blumhouse-Atomic Monster), is written and directed by Curry Barker (“That’s a Bad Idea,” Milk & Serial) and produced by James Harris (Fall, I Am Not a Serial Killer), Haley Nicole Johnson, Christian Mercuri (Kandahar, Boy Kills World), and Roman Viaris (Kandahar). The ensemble cast includes Cooper Tomlinson (“That’s a Bad Idea,” Milk & Serial), Megan Lawless (The Death That Awaits), and Emmy Award-nominee Andy Richter (“Conan,” Elf).

Bonus Features

OBSESSION UNLEASHED - Take the obsession further by going behind the scenes with filmmaker Curry Barker and the cast, Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette, Cooper Tomlinson and Megan Lawless, to see them create a wild horror story out of intense performances and shocking scares. Hear the cast reflect on their most memorable scenes, get a peek at Michael and Inde’s chemistry test that sparked the film’s emotional core, and see how their collaboration shaped the film’s most unsettling moments.

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR/WRITER/EDITOR CURRY BARKER

Photo Credit: Universal

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